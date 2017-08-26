Court reinstates murder charges in elderly woman's death

The Vermont Supreme Court has reinstated a first degree murder charge against one of three men alleged to have been involved in the 2010 killing of an elderly Sheffield woman in her home.
The court's Friday ruling reversed a lower court decision that found prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to justify the murder charge against 37-year-old Keith Baird.
Prosecutors say Baird and two relatives went into the home of 78-year-old Pat O'Hagan to search for drugs on Sept. 10, 2010. O'Hagan was shot and killed by one of the other suspects.
The other two suspects are in prison.
Baird, who is in prison, had been facing lesser charges for his role in the death of O'Hagan.
