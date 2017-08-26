Philippine teenager's burial turns into protest vs killings

Roman Catholic priest Fr. Robert Reyes shouts slogans at police officers as they watch the funeral for slain Kian Loyd delos Santos, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in suburban Caloocan city, north of Manila, Philippines. Murder complaints were filed Friday against Philippine police officers in connection with the killing of a teenager that has sparked an outcry against the president's anti-drug crackdown, which has left thousands dead. Bullit Marquez AP Photo