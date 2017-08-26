More Politics News

Statue of Martin Luther King Jr. took years and struggle

By KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

August 26, 2017 9:03 AM

ATLANTA

More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.

Getting to this point was a three-year struggle over multiple hurdles. Officials had to negotiate with King's family for the right to use his image. Then an artist was selected for the project, only to be killed in a motorcycle accident. After a lengthy screening, sculptor Martin Dawe was chosen to replace him.

Then came the artistic struggle.

Dawe knew other tributes to King had been criticized and he set one goal: Make the 8-foot (2.44-meter) statue look like the man.

At Monday's unveiling, Dawe will find out if he's succeeded.

