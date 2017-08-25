More Politics News

Stolen Civil War general's bust found in Philadelphia

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 11:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Officials in Philadelphia say the stolen bust of a Civil War general has been found under a bridge.

The bust of Gen. James A. Beaver was found Friday under an Interstate 95 bridge near FDR Park. It's believed to have been stolen Thursday night from the Smith Memorial Arch, a Civil War monument in West Fairmount Park.

Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Alain Joinville tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2wOOXSm ) that the bronze bust was found by a police officer. He says theft and vandalism are illegal and "people who commit these crimes will be treated accordingly."

Beaver was a Union Army general who served as Pennsylvania governor from 1887-91.

It wasn't immediately known if the theft was related to disputes around the U.S. about monuments to Confederates, slaveholders and other historical figures.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video