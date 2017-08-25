Stolen Civil War general's bust found in Philadelphia

Officials in Philadelphia say the stolen bust of a Civil War general has been found under a bridge.
The bust of Gen. James A. Beaver was found Friday under an Interstate 95 bridge near FDR Park. It's believed to have been stolen Thursday night from the Smith Memorial Arch, a Civil War monument in West Fairmount Park.
Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Alain Joinville tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2wOOXSm ) that the bronze bust was found by a police officer. He says theft and vandalism are illegal and "people who commit these crimes will be treated accordingly."
Beaver was a Union Army general who served as Pennsylvania governor from 1887-91.
It wasn't immediately known if the theft was related to disputes around the U.S. about monuments to Confederates, slaveholders and other historical figures.
