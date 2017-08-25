Official: Embattled ex-PM flees Thailand ahead of verdict

A supporter of Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, with a sticker on her head indicating her love for Yingluck stands outside the Supreme Court after Yingluck failed to show up to hear a verdict in Bangkok Thailand, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Thailand's Supreme Court said Friday it will issue an arrest warrant for Yingluck after she failed to show up for a contentious trial verdict in which she could face a 10-year prison term for alleged negligence in overseeing a money-losing rice subsidy program. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo