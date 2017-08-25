More Politics News

Coal miner killed on job in West Virginia

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 8:10 PM

TALLMANSVILLE, W.Va.

A coal miner has died in West Virginia, the sixth mining fatality in the state this year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration confirmed the fatality Friday at Carter Roag Coal Co.'s Pleasant Hill Mine in Upshur County near Tallmansville, south of Buckhannon. Carter Roag is owned by Metinvest, a mining and metals firm headquartered in Ukraine.

No other details were available Friday.

MSHA said three coal miners were killed on the job in West Virginia last year. The agency said 12 coal miners have died on the job so far this year, up from eight in 2016.

