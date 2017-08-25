Police: Executive killed wife, daughter, self in their home

State police say a wealthy executive killed his wife and teenage daughter in their estate-like home north of New York City, then took his own life.
Authorities identified the dead as 56-year-old Steven Dym, 50-year-old Loretta Dym, and their 18-year-old daughter Caroline.
Police say a housecleaner discovered the bodies Friday morning in the Dyms' 4,600-square-foot home in Pound Ridge.
The cause of death was not released.
The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2w4ZMPi ) says Steven Dym was CEO of a property management company. Loretta Dym was a vice president at Club Quarters Hotels.
The newspaper says in the same house in 1992, Dym's mother attacked her husband Lawrence Dym with a hatchet handle.
The Dyms had donated money to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He thanked the couple for supporting him in a 2003 book.
