Police: Executive killed wife, daughter, self in their home

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 6:48 PM

POUND RIDGE, N.Y.

State police say a wealthy executive killed his wife and teenage daughter in their estate-like home north of New York City, then took his own life.

Authorities identified the dead as 56-year-old Steven Dym, 50-year-old Loretta Dym, and their 18-year-old daughter Caroline.

Police say a housecleaner discovered the bodies Friday morning in the Dyms' 4,600-square-foot home in Pound Ridge.

The cause of death was not released.

The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2w4ZMPi ) says Steven Dym was CEO of a property management company. Loretta Dym was a vice president at Club Quarters Hotels.

The newspaper says in the same house in 1992, Dym's mother attacked her husband Lawrence Dym with a hatchet handle.

The Dyms had donated money to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He thanked the couple for supporting him in a 2003 book.

