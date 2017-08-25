FILE - This May 2, 2015 file photo shows Manny Pacquiao from the Philippines, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., embracing in the ring at the finish of their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. A federal judge Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 dismissed class-action lawsuits by disgruntled boxing fans around the country who complained they didn't get their pay-per-view money's worth in the fight. The judge said that he felt sympathy for fans who felt deceived that Pacquiao's camp failed to disclose he had a shoulder injury until about three hours before the fight.
FILE - This May 2, 2015 file photo shows Manny Pacquiao from the Philippines, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., embracing in the ring at the finish of their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. A federal judge Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 dismissed class-action lawsuits by disgruntled boxing fans around the country who complained they didn't get their pay-per-view money's worth in the fight. The judge said that he felt sympathy for fans who felt deceived that Pacquiao's camp failed to disclose he had a shoulder injury until about three hours before the fight. Isaac Brekken,File AP Photo

Judge KO's class-action case from Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

August 25, 2017 6:36 PM

LAS VEGAS

A federal judge has dismissed class-action lawsuits by disgruntled boxing fans who complained they didn't get their pay-per-view money's worth when Manny Pacquiao fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas in May 2015.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles said in his Friday ruling that he has sympathy for fans around the country who felt deceived that Pacquiao failed to disclose he had a shoulder injury until about three hours before the fight.

But the judge says fans still got what cable TV networks say viewers paid more than $400 million to see — a boxing match between Pacquiao and Mayweather.

The ruling came one day before another big pay-per-view event — Saturday's fight in Las Vegas between Mayweather and mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

