More Politics News

Former US Sen. Begich considering run for governor

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

August 25, 2017 6:07 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich says he is considering running for governor in Alaska and he hopes to make a decision in the next few months.

The Democrat made the comments in an email to supporters Friday that seeks to gauge their thoughts on a potential run and Alaska's future.

Begich served one term in the U.S. Senate, losing his 2014 re-election bid to Republican Dan Sullivan.

Begich says he loves his current consulting work and enjoys extra time with his wife and son. But he says he's considering running for governor in response to encouragement he's received.

Gov. Bill Walker, who is politically unaffiliated, is seeking re-election. State Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla is the highest-profile Republican so far to announce plans to run.

The election is next year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video