Former US Sen. Begich considering run for governor

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich says he is considering running for governor in Alaska and he hopes to make a decision in the next few months.
The Democrat made the comments in an email to supporters Friday that seeks to gauge their thoughts on a potential run and Alaska's future.
Begich served one term in the U.S. Senate, losing his 2014 re-election bid to Republican Dan Sullivan.
Begich says he loves his current consulting work and enjoys extra time with his wife and son. But he says he's considering running for governor in response to encouragement he's received.
Gov. Bill Walker, who is politically unaffiliated, is seeking re-election. State Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla is the highest-profile Republican so far to announce plans to run.
The election is next year.
