Pueblo sheriff IDs deputies in fatal shooting of suspect

Pueblo County authorities have released the names of two deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a man suspected of robbing a credit union.
The sheriff's department said Friday detective Chuck Roldan and deputy Charles McWhorter fired on the suspect after he fired at them on Monday. Neither deputy was hurt.
The coroner identified the suspect as 66-year-old Dennis Flowers.
Flowers was wanted in the Aug. 16 robbery of a credit union in Rye, about 30 miles south of Pueblo.
The deputies found Flowers in a house in Colorado City, about 25 miles south of Pueblo, after getting a tip that he was there.
The deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
