More Politics News

Sen. Blumenthal writes to FAA after small plane crashes

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 4:26 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for stronger safety measures following a spate of deadly small aircraft crashes.

The Connecticut Democrat sent a letter Friday to Federal Aviation Administrator Michael Huerta outlining his concerns.

Blumenthal said Connecticut has seen a string of eight small aircraft crashes and six fatalities so far this year. He said that's on track to be the deadliest year for plane accidents in over a decade.

In the letter, Blumenthal urges the FAA to investigate training, medical vetting, maintenance, safety regulations and resources to look for ways to prevent future tragedies.

He said that while there hasn't been a fatal crash involving a commercial airline in eight years, general aviation presents what he called "a troubling tale that consists of hundreds of deadly crashes each year."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video