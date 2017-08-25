Foxconn's Wisconsin plant raises environmental worries

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks in the East Room accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, left, Foxconn CEO and founder Terry Gou, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., at the White House in Washington. Foxconn Technology Group is being enticed to come to Wisconsin with numerous regulatory waivers that are raising concerns from environmentalists wary of the company’s reputation in China, where company has been accused of pollution. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo