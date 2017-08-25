More Politics News

Former detective sues town, alleging gender discrimination

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 3:06 PM

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.

A former Rhode Island police detective is suing the town that employed her, saying she was discriminated against due to her gender and an injured knee that left her disabled.

Holly Cole, a former detective in North Kingstown, is seeking unspecified damages in the federal lawsuit. The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w47cmb ) Cole is asking the court to ban gender discrimination and retaliation in the town.

According to the lawsuit, Cole was assigned to light duty after she fell in a parking lot and injured her left kneecap. She alleges she was asked to go to multiple strenuous calls despite being assigned to light duty.

Cole says she was ordered not to work by her doctor because of stress from discrimination.

The police department declined to comment.

