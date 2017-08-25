More Politics News

Missouri NAACP plans mock funeral to protest racial issues

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 3:00 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Missouri NAACP is holding a mock funeral in response to a death at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and a new Missouri discrimination law.

The NAACP and other advocacy groups such as Missouri Faith Voices will hold the New Orleans-style jazz funeral Sunday outside the governor's mansion in Jefferson City.

The groups say the event is to mourn the death of a woman killed when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The funeral also will mark the death of 28-year-old Missouri inmate Tory Sanders, who was from Nashville.

Organizers say they'll also protest a new Missouri law to raise the standard for suing for alleged discrimination.

