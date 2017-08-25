More Politics News

Alaska court upholds cut to checks from oil-wealth fund

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

August 25, 2017 1:36 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska Supreme Court says Gov. Bill Walker acted within his authority in reducing the amount set aside for checks to state residents from Alaska's oil-wealth fund last year.

The decision, released Friday, affirms a lower court decision that sided with the state in the dispute over Alaska Permanent Fund dividends.

The high court says the legislature's use of fund income is subject to normal appropriation and veto processes. It says Walker validly exercised his veto authority when reducing the amount available for dividends last year.

The case was brought by Democratic state Sen. Bill Wielechowski (wil-ah-KOW-skee) and two former legislators.

They had argued that the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. was required by law to make available nearly $1.4 billion from the fund's earnings reserve for dividends, despite Walker's veto.

