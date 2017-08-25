Republican National Committee
Republican National Committee RNC) National Commiteeman Jeff Kent, right, confers with state chairman Doyle Webb, left, during a session of the the standing committee on rules at the Republican National Committee summer meeting, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
The Latest: RNC resolution condemns white supremacists

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 1:32 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Latest on the Republican National Committee meeting (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

The Republican National Committee has unanimously approved a resolution denouncing white supremacist groups without criticizing President Donald Trump, who waffled in his own statements in the wake of the deadly clash in Virginia this month.

The resolution asserts, "Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists and others are repulsive, evil and have no fruitful place in the United States."

While the vote was unanimous, some members had grumbled that the resolution was unnecessary and suggested the party reflected unnecessary defensiveness.

But the resolution was a priority for Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who said condemning violence was an American issue, not a Republican or Democratic one.

A woman was killed at the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

