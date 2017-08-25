In a Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, right, and his attorney, Bryan Truitt, arrive at federal court in Hammond, Ind. Federal jurors in Hammond convicted Buncich on Thursday morning, Aug. 24, in a fraud and bribery trial involving an illegal towing scheme. Buncich is free on bond until sentencing Dec. 6 and is immediately removed from office. He was charged with wire fraud, bribery and other counts.
Lake County police chief takes over sheriff's department

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 1:20 PM

CROWN POINT, Ind.

The chief of the Lake County Sheriff's Department says he's working toward a smooth transition of power following the corruption conviction and removal from office of former Sheriff John Buncich.

Chief Dennis Matthew Eaton issued a statement Friday morning saying he's working closely with the County Board of Commissioners and the County Council. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Eaton now oversees the county police, jail and animal shelter in Indiana's second most-populous county.

Eaton took over the operation of the sheriff's department Thursday morning after a U.S. District Court jury found Buncich guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges.

State law mandates the immediate removal of an elected official after a felony conviction.

Buncich chose Eaton May 31 to become second in command of the sheriff's department.

