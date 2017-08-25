Lake County police chief takes over sheriff's department

In a Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, right, and his attorney, Bryan Truitt, arrive at federal court in Hammond, Ind. Federal jurors in Hammond convicted Buncich on Thursday morning, Aug. 24, in a fraud and bribery trial involving an illegal towing scheme. Buncich is free on bond until sentencing Dec. 6 and is immediately removed from office. He was charged with wire fraud, bribery and other counts. Chicago Tribune via AP Jim Karczewski