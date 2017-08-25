Lake County police chief takes over sheriff's department

The chief of the Lake County Sheriff's Department says he's working toward a smooth transition of power following the corruption conviction and removal from office of former Sheriff John Buncich.
Chief Dennis Matthew Eaton issued a statement Friday morning saying he's working closely with the County Board of Commissioners and the County Council. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Eaton now oversees the county police, jail and animal shelter in Indiana's second most-populous county.
Eaton took over the operation of the sheriff's department Thursday morning after a U.S. District Court jury found Buncich guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges.
State law mandates the immediate removal of an elected official after a felony conviction.
Buncich chose Eaton May 31 to become second in command of the sheriff's department.
