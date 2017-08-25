More Politics News

Guinea's ex-minister of mines sentenced to 7 years in prison

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 1:11 PM

NEW YORK

Guinea's ex-minister of mines has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a judge who says the U.S. citizen betrayed the Republic of Guinea by accepting $8.5 million in bribes.

Federal Judge Denise Cote (koht) said Friday that Mahmoud Thiam (TEE'-ahm), succumbed to corruption after taking the government position with good intentions.

The 50-year-old New York City resident has been incarcerated since his December arrest.

He was convicted by a Manhattan federal court jury in May of money laundering charges. The government says he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he received from a Chinese conglomerate.

Prosecutors say he used his official position as minister of mines in 2009 and 2010 to help the conglomerate obtain exclusive and highly valuable investment rights in Guinea.

