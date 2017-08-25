More Politics News

Census shows Pakistan's population rises to 207.7 million

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 12:07 PM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's government says results from a recently conducted national census show the country's population has risen to 207.7 million.

Friday's government statement says Pakistan's population was just over 132 million in 1998 when the last census was done.

The results of the national census, which was conducted by officials by going door-to-door from March to May, were announced by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's office.

Abbasi has praised the army and government officials for successfully conducting the census.

Pakistan allocates seats in its 342-member lower house of parliament according to the population in the country's four provinces, tribal areas and elsewhere.

The census results could also help the government formulate future plans in the health, education and other sectors.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video