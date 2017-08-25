More Politics News

University of Iowa athletics to give university $2 million

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 12:04 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa

University of Iowa officials say its athletics department will give $2 million to the school this year.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports the announcement comes over a year after university President Bruce Harreld asked the department to find ways to use its revenue to further the institution's core academic goals.

The funds are less than 2 percent of the athletic department's nearly $120 million budget and will be spent on recreational services, diversity programming and student life.

The department also gave the university $2 million last year.

The state's three public universities have lost more than $30 million due to funding reductions by state lawmakers.

Harreld has asked the state Board of Regents to increase tuition by 7 percent a year for the next five years to counteract the cuts.

