This 2016 booking photo released Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, by the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office shows Nathaniel Richmond, who authorities said shot and wounded a judge outside a county courthouse Monday in Steubenville, Ohio, before being gunned down by a probation officer. Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office via AP)

Visiting judge to step in as wounded Ohio judge recovers

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 12:06 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed a visiting judge to help out while a judge who was shot and wounded continues his recovery.

Judge John Solovan, a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio, will serve in Jefferson County court through Nov. 21.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor made the appointment earlier this week.

Solovan will sit in for Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES') Jr. Bruzzese was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl) roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

The Jefferson County sheriff says Bruzzese returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful death lawsuit Richmond filed against a local housing authority.

