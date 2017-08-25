Nebraska county treasurer charged with 5 felonies

This April 7, 2015 photo shows Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing in Lincoln, Neb. Stebbing faces five felony charges for allegedly selling cars without a proper license, making false statements on motor vehicle sales documents and filing false income tax returns. Stebbing turned himself in Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, to a Nebraska State Patrol office, where he was cited and fingerprinted, the Nebraska attorney general’s office announced Friday. The Journal-Star via AP Francis Gardler