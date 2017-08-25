Nebraska county treasurer charged with 5 felonies

A Nebraska county treasurer faces five felony charges for allegedly selling cars without a proper license, making false statements on motor vehicle sales documents and filing false income tax returns.
Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing turned himself in Thursday to a Nebraska State Patrol office, where he was cited and fingerprinted, the Nebraska attorney general's office announced Friday.
The charges stemmed from an investigation by the State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Revenue into Stebbing's sales of vehicles and the income he generated, the office said in a news release.
Stebbing, 53, has served as county treasurer since 2011 and was re-elected in 2014. A Republican and retired Lancaster County deputy sheriff, Stebbing ran for Lincoln Mayor in 2015 but lost to Democratic incumbent Chris Beutler.
Authorities charged Stebbing with two counts of making a false statement in a motor vehicle bill of sale, one count of acting as a motor vehicle dealer without a license and two counts of filing a false income tax return.
Each felony charge is punishable by up to two years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, the attorney general's office said in a news release. Stebbing may also have to pay his unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties.
If he's convicted of any of the felonies, Stebbing would almost certainly lose his job as treasurer. Nebraska prohibits convicted felons from serving in elected office, according state statutes provided by the Nebraska secretary of state's office.
The chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners called on Stebbing to resign. Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said Stebbing called him Friday morning to tell him what happened.
"I told him I didn't know how he could continue to serve as treasurer," Wiltgen said, adding that he was not speaking on the board's behalf.
Stebbing's first court appearance is set for Sept. 15. He didn't immediately reply to phone messages left at his office and home.
County treasurers collect property taxes before they're distributed to schools, cities, villages and other local governments and manage motor vehicle registrations and titles.
Comments