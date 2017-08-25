Southwest Idaho man gets 20 years for shooting at deputies

A southwest Idaho man wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
KTVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wboWKs) that 34-year-old Bryan Coy of Boise received the sentence Thursday in 4th District Court.
Coy received 10 years for each felony count of assault or battery on a police officer. Two of those terms will run concurrently and the third will start when those are completed.
Coy must serve at least seven years before becoming eligible for parole.
Authorities say Coy opened fire on three Ada County sheriff's deputies on March 28 as they tried to arrest Coy's father.
The deputies returned fire, hitting him four times. He was treated at a local hospital and booked into jail on April 2.
None of the deputies were injured.
