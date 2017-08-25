The Latest: Menendez bid to change trial schedule is opposed

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, in Union Beach, N.J. Menendez has asked the federal judge in his upcoming corruption trial to alter the trial schedule so he can be present for important Senate votes in Washington. The Democrat made the request Thursday, Aug. 24, in a filing that mentions potential votes in September on raising the federal debt limit and approving a spending deal to avoid a government shutdown. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo