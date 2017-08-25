More Politics News

Nevada receives $5.9M in federal funds for flood recovery

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 11:12 AM

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada lawmakers have voted to accept $5.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for damage from this past winter's major flooding.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2xzc1BE ) Thursday that total costs for the January and February floods in northern Nevada are approaching $30 million. The federal government could ultimately pay for 75 percent of the costs.

The Legislature's Interim Finance Committee approved the acceptance of the funds.

The state can pass the federal funding on to the local agencies that suffered damage. A number of Nevada counties reported damage, as did tribal governments.

The flooding was caused by unusually heavy rain and snowfall.

