Judges refusing to attend Hogan's Baltimore crime meeting

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017

BALTIMORE

Judges are refusing to attend a meeting Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called to discuss crime in Baltimore.

The meeting between Hogan and members of the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is scheduled for next week. Hogan has said he's concerned that many Baltimore gun offenders have more than half their sentences suspended.

But The Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera has told the governor that three city judges who sit on the council won't attend the meeting.

Barbera said in a letter that it would be inappropriate for judges to attend, noting that they are not supposed to be "swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism."

Hogan called the judges' decision not to attend "unfortunate and misguided."

