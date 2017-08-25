More Politics News

Centerton council OKs $100K settlement over wrongful arrest

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 10:09 AM

CENTERTON, Ark.

The Centerton City Council has approved a $100,000 settlement for a former Fayetteville student who was wrongfully arrested by Centerton police at his high school.

The council voted 5-1 this week in favor of the settlement with Terrance Rock, who is a former Fayetteville High School football player. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Centerton police arrested Rock at school on suspicion of residential burglary and theft of property last November.

Rock was released on bond next the day and Centerton police announced a few days later that he'd been wrongfully arrested. A judge dismissed all charges against Rock.

Rock's attorney, Lance Cox, says "justice was truly done" in the case. He says Rock began classes this week at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, where he's on the football team.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video