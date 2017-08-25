People who provide humanitarian aid worldwide meet at Brown

Facing the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945, people who provide aid around the world are meeting at Brown University to figure out how to work better together.
The two-day workshop is drawing representatives from the United Nations, U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S. and foreign militaries, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other organizations, and from universities including Harvard University and Yale University.
It began Friday morning.
The U.N. humanitarian chief has said the world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the organization's founding, with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine.
The workshop at Brown is meant to build on one last year for civilian humanitarian responders, military officers and academics at the U.S. Naval War College.
