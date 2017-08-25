More Politics News

VP Pence warns Venezuela as sanctions under consideration

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 10:00 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is talking tough on Venezuela as expectations mount that the Trump administration will announce new economic sanctions against the nation.

Pence says in a tweet sent Friday that the U.S. "will not stand by as Venezuela crumbles." He says the "birthright" of Venezuelans has been and always will be freedom.

Friday tweet comes after Pence visited Venezuelan exiles in Miami to express solidarity with their effort to protect the country's democracy from President Nicolas Maduro's increasingly authoritarian rule. Last month the Trump administration promised to take strong economic actions if Maduro went ahead with plans to create a constitutional assembly comprised of government loyalists.

Since the assembly has been seated, it has ousted the nation's outspoken chief prosecutor and taken power from the opposition-controlled congress.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video