More Politics News

Judge extends temporary drilling at North Dakota well site

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 9:50 AM

NEW TOWN, N.D.

A federal judge has extended an order allowing oil drilling at a site near a popular boat ramp at a North Dakota resort.

The Bismarck Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland granted the extension through at least Oct. 31.

The Three Affiliated Tribes had asked the federal government to halt drilling near a ramp at the Van Hook Resort near New Town.

The tribe says the site should be farther away from Lake Sakakawea under tribal policy. The drilling site is only about 800 feet (244 meters) from the lake.

The government initially agreed and ordered Slawson Exploration to halt its operations. But the company challenged the order in U.S. District Court and requested that work be allowed to continue while its appeal is considered.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video