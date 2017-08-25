Judge extends temporary drilling at North Dakota well site

A federal judge has extended an order allowing oil drilling at a site near a popular boat ramp at a North Dakota resort.
The Bismarck Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland granted the extension through at least Oct. 31.
The Three Affiliated Tribes had asked the federal government to halt drilling near a ramp at the Van Hook Resort near New Town.
The tribe says the site should be farther away from Lake Sakakawea under tribal policy. The drilling site is only about 800 feet (244 meters) from the lake.
The government initially agreed and ordered Slawson Exploration to halt its operations. But the company challenged the order in U.S. District Court and requested that work be allowed to continue while its appeal is considered.
Comments