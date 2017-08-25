Pennsylvania man got benefits for kids he didn't live with

A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of collecting $64,000 in Social Security benefits for children who didn't live with him.
A federal jury in Harrisburg on Thursday convicted 53-year-old Mohammed Rizk of wire fraud and other charges after deliberating about 90 minutes.
Federal prosecutors say Rizk collected the money under Social Security's Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance program in 2014 and 2015. Prosecutors say he falsely claimed the children of his dead wife lived with him.
He's also accused of defrauding his two daughters out of nearly $60,000 more by forging one daughter's name on insurance documents, which kept them from receiving other benefits.
A sentencing date hasn't been set.
Comments