Political candidate faces tagging charge for tree slogan

A local political candidate from Massachusetts is facing charges for allegedly painting a campaign slogan on a tree.
The Telegram & Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ivnZcQ ) that Brian Corriveau, was charged with tagging after police in Warren believe he painted "Corriveau For Selectmen" on the trunk of a tree near his home.
The slogan in lime green paint was discovered on May 1, the day before the election. Officers who went to Corriveau's home that day say they found signs with similar lettering painted in gold, and paint on Corriveau's hands.
Police say Corriveau told them he would not say whether he painted the tree. He later made a video accusing police of harassing him.
He did not win the seat.
Tagging is punishable by up to two years in prison.
