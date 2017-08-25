Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, reads messages on her phone at a ZANU PF Rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, in this Saturday July 29, 2017 photo. Accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg hotel, the wife of Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, is a fiery character with outsized political ambitions who describes herself as the "mother of the nation" and whose scoldings of top figures in her husband's government earned her the nickname, "Dr Stop It."
Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, reads messages on her phone at a ZANU PF Rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, in this Saturday July 29, 2017 photo. Accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg hotel, the wife of Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, is a fiery character with outsized political ambitions who describes herself as the "mother of the nation" and whose scoldings of top figures in her husband's government earned her the nickname, "Dr Stop It." Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, reads messages on her phone at a ZANU PF Rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, in this Saturday July 29, 2017 photo. Accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg hotel, the wife of Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, is a fiery character with outsized political ambitions who describes herself as the "mother of the nation" and whose scoldings of top figures in her husband's government earned her the nickname, "Dr Stop It." Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo

More Politics News

Mugabe's wife makes 1st public appearance after scandal

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 7:56 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's first lady has made her first public appearance since leaving South Africa following allegations that she assaulted a young model at a Johannesburg hotel.

Grace Mugabe appeared cheerful on Friday as she toured exhibition stands at an agricultural show in the capital, Harare. The show is set to be officially opened by President Robert Mugabe, who returned to Zimbabwe with his wife last weekend after South Africa granted her diplomatic immunity.

There were calls in South Africa for Grace Mugabe to be prosecuted for the alleged attack on Aug. 13. A group representing the model has gone to court in the hope of complicating any attempt by Zimbabwe's first lady to return to South Africa.

Zimbabwe's state media have been silent on the scandal.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video