Mugabe's wife makes 1st public appearance after scandal

Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, reads messages on her phone at a ZANU PF Rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, in this Saturday July 29, 2017 photo. Accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg hotel, the wife of Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, is a fiery character with outsized political ambitions who describes herself as the "mother of the nation" and whose scoldings of top figures in her husband's government earned her the nickname, "Dr Stop It." Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo