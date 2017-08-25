Navy IDs 2 dead, 8 missing sailors from the USS John McCain

The Republic of Singapore Navy's RSS Brave, right, sails off from the Tuas naval base on a search and rescue mission for the USS John S. McCain's missing sailors on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Singapore. Aircraft and ships from the navies of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia are searching seas east of Singapore where the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker happened early Monday. Wong Maye-E AP Photo