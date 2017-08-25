Angola ruling party wins election; defense minister to lead

FILE -- In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo Joao Lourenco, shows his ink-stained finger as he faces the media after casting his vote in elections in Luanda, Angola, Angola's election commission announced Friday Aug. 25, 2017, the ruling MPLA party has won the national election with 61 percent of the vote, meaning Defense Minister Lourenco will replace President Jose Eduardo dos Santos after his 38-year rule. Bruno Fonseca, File AP Photo