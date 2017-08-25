Politicians and officials hold a minute of silence to commemorate the recent attacks that left many killed and wounded at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Politicians and officials hold a minute of silence to commemorate the recent attacks that left many killed and wounded at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
Catalan lawmakers condemn attacks, hold minute of silence

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 7:12 AM

MADRID

Catalan lawmakers have unanimously condemned last week's attacks in and around Barcelona, holding a minute of silence at a special meeting of the regional parliament.

Speaker Carme Forcadell on Friday read a declaration signed by all political parties. She said citizens responded to the "brutal attacks" by showing the "maturity to distinguish between the spurious use of religions as a source of violent extremism and the peaceful coexistence among different religious identities."

Regional president Carles Puigdemont, Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and diplomats joined lawmakers in a minute of silence.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aug. 17-18 in Barcelona and Cambrils that left 15 dead and more than 120 injured. Eight suspects are dead and four more under investigation, two of them in jail.

