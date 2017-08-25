US seeks prison sentence for VW engineer in diesel scandal

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016, file photo, Volkswagen engineer James Robert Liang, left, leaves court, in Detroit, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy in the company's emissions cheating scandal. U.S. prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison sentence for a Volkswagen engineer who had a key role in the company's diesel emissions scandal. Liang is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit federal court. He is one of two VW employees to plead guilty, although others charged in the case are in Germany and out of reach. Detroit News via AP, File Virginia Lozano