Globalized auto industry vulnerable to new Brexit borders

A Ford employee quality checks cylinder holes of a two liter diesel engine, at the Ford Dagenham diesel engine plant in London, Friday, July 21, 2017. Ford’s Dagenham diesel engine plant is a marvel of mechanization _ a steel and chrome hangar full of LED lighting, robots and computer-controlled machine tools. The U.S. carmaker has invested $2.5 billion in the plant, where 3,150 people churn out an engine every 30 seconds. Frank Augstein AP Photo