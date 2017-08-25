Lawyer: Former cop to plead guilty to trading drugs for sex

A lawyer says a retired Philadelphia police narcotics officer will plead guilty to swapping drugs for sex with two women, including one who was accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed her grandmother.
The lawyer for Stanley Davis tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2xhTM4z ) that his client will plead guilty Friday to federal drug distribution charges.
Davis's lawyer says the woman charged in the deadly crash told police that she sometimes obtained drugs from Davis. But he says it's impossible to know if Davis supplied the drugs she allegedly took the day of the crash.
Prosecutors say Davis used drugs to entice that woman and another into a series of sexual encounters in motel rooms and his police-assigned vehicle.
Davis's lawyer says he deeply regrets his actions.
Comments