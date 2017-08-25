Florida uses new drug to execute man convicted of 2 murders

FILE- This undated file photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Mark Asay. Florida on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, executed Asay with an anesthetic never used before in a U.S. lethal injection, carrying out its first execution in more than 18 months on an inmate convicted of two racially motivated murders. Authorities said Asay, the first white man executed in Florida for the killing of a black man, was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m. Thursday at the state prison in Starke. Asay received a three-drug injection that began with the anesthetic, etomidate. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987. Florida Department of Corrections via AP, File)