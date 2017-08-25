More Politics News

German magazine slammed for Trump "Nazi salute" cover

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 4:29 AM

BERLIN

This week's cover of a popular German news magazine depicting U.S. President Donald Trump draped in the American flag while giving a stiff-armed Nazi salute is drawing sharp criticism from a prominent Jewish group.

Stern magazine's illustration is part of a cover story headlined "Sein Kampf," which translates as "His Struggle" and is a play on Adolf Hitler's infamous "Mein Kampf."

Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center says it's been "outspoken in criticizing President Trump for failing to make a distinction between Nazis and KKK protesters and those who opposed them" but "the depiction of the president as a latter-day Hitler by a major German publication is untrue and beyond the pale."

It says "Germans must surely know that by misappropriating" Nazi symbols, "they belittle and becloud" past crimes.

