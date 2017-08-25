More Politics News

Germany bans far-left website accused of promoting violence

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 4:17 AM

BERLIN

Germany's Interior Ministry has banned an internet site on allegations it was being used to foment left-wing extremist violence, including at this summer's G-20 summit.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Friday the site "linksunten.indymedia.org" was responsible for mobilizing "violent actions and attacks on infrastructure" targets. Among other things, he says the site provided information on how to build gasoline bombs and other incendiary devices with timers.

The ban comes less than two months since the G-20 summit in Hamburg, which saw three nights of violence.

In conjunction with the ban, police searched multiple premises used by people connected to the site.

The Interior Ministry last year banned a far-right site on similar allegations.

De Maiziere says "there's no place for radical, violence-prone extremism in our society from any side."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video