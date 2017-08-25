West Virginia airport awaits $8M federal grant to fix runway

After a landslide collapsed a runway safety overrun area in 2015 airport officials in West Virginia's capital city expect the Federal Aviation Administration to notify them within the next few weeks on whether an $8 million emergency grant will be given to rebuild it.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Yeager Airport governing board voted Wednesday to authorize its chairman to accept the grant as soon as it's awarded without waiting for board approval during its next monthly meeting.
Airport director Terry Sayre says it would pay for a new roughly 350-foot-long (100-meter-long) EMAS bed at the runaway's end along with other repairs. An EMAS stops an aircraft if it overshoots a runway.
Airport officials have met in Washington, D.C. with FAA personnel and state congressmen to lobby for releasing funds.
