N Carolina Senate, House working Friday on redistricting

North Carolina legislators have one week to get new General Assembly districts approved and sent to federal judges for review, so they're holding unusual Friday sessions to work before the Sept. 1 deadline.
The full Senate planned to hold Friday the first of two required votes on the boundaries for the chamber's seats, which already cleared the Senate's redistricting committee. The House redistricting panel also is meeting to debate and vote on the House remapping proposal.
Republicans in charge of the General Assembly directed the retooling of House and Senate maps after judges declared nearly 30 districts illegal racial gerrymanders. Election data show the proposals should help the GOP keep control of both chambers. Democrats say the proposals don't adequately address the racial makeup of the districts.
