McAuliffe announces another brewery expansion

Gov. Terry McAuliffe is announcing another craft brewery expansion in Virginia thanks to state help.
The governor's office announced Thursday that Stable Craft Brewing plans to spend $500,000 to expand its brewery in Augusta County.
The expansion is set to create 13 new jobs. McAuliffe approved a $15,000 state grant through the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the county will match. Stable is also eligible for a state aide through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
McAuliffe has been an enthusiastic cheerleader for the state's growing craft beer scene and approved several grants to help boost the industry.
Comments