More Politics News

Oversight shift for West Virginia emergency system

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 1:13 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says it's now overseeing the state's telecommunications system that connects police, fire and emergency medical first responders.

According to state officials, coordinator of the Statewide Interoperable Radio Network, G.E. McCabe, will remain in the post he's had for eight years.

Legislation passed this year transferred system oversight from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

It has a network of more than 80 towers and reaches most of West Virginia, designed to provide coverage for 911 centers and other facilities and vehicle-mounted and handheld devices.

Two towers are in development along the Ohio River in Wood and Jackson counties.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video