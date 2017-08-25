Oversight shift for West Virginia emergency system

West Virginia's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says it's now overseeing the state's telecommunications system that connects police, fire and emergency medical first responders.
According to state officials, coordinator of the Statewide Interoperable Radio Network, G.E. McCabe, will remain in the post he's had for eight years.
Legislation passed this year transferred system oversight from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
It has a network of more than 80 towers and reaches most of West Virginia, designed to provide coverage for 911 centers and other facilities and vehicle-mounted and handheld devices.
Two towers are in development along the Ohio River in Wood and Jackson counties.
