Construction workers watch a ribbon cutting ceremony from an uncompleted section of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, called the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, near Tarrytown, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The event was held a day before vehicles start rolling across on side of the new Hudson River span.
Construction workers watch a ribbon cutting ceremony from an uncompleted section of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, called the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, near Tarrytown, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The event was held a day before vehicles start rolling across on side of the new Hudson River span. Seth Wenig AP Photo
Construction workers watch a ribbon cutting ceremony from an uncompleted section of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, called the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, near Tarrytown, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The event was held a day before vehicles start rolling across on side of the new Hudson River span. Seth Wenig AP Photo

More Politics News

Westbound traffic to switch to new Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 12:19 AM

TARRYTOWN, N.Y.

Westbound traffic is switching to the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge linking suburban Westchester and Rockland counties along the New York State Thruway north of New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, son of the bridge's namesake, says four lanes of Rockland-bound traffic will start crossing the first span of the bridge late Friday night into Saturday morning. The second span is slated to open next year.

The Democratic governor introduced a new $4 billion bridge Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project launched by the Thruway Authority in 2013 will replace the 62-year-old Tappan Zee Bridge, a critical link in the Northeast U.S. highway system.

The Tappan Zee had served as the poster child for crumbling infrastructure. President Barack Obama used it as a backdrop in 2014 when he asked Congress for more infrastructure funding.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video