Officials nix plans for Hitler's desk at upstate NY gun show

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 12:17 AM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

Continued outrage over the rally of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, has scuttled plans to display a desk used by Adolf Hitler at an upstate New York gun show.

David Petronis, organizer of next month's Saratoga Springs Gun and Militaria Show, planned to have the writing desk, a chair and a valet stand from Hitler's Munich apartment at the show. But City Center Executive Director Ryan McMahon nixed the plans after getting community complaints.

Petronis says the desk will be going up for auction in Ohio.

Gun show organizers also plan to display a "famous Confederate general's frock coat" and other Civil War memorabilia.

The New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates show has taken place at the City Center for 32 years. It draws dealers and collectors from throughout the Northeast.

