FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010 file photo shows the interior of the lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The California Supreme Court upheld a ballot measure narrowly approved by voters to change the state's dysfunctional death penalty system and speed up executions. The highly anticipated ruling Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 concerned Proposition 66, a push to "mend not end" capital punishment in California. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo
California death penalty fight shifts to execution method

BY SUDHIN THANAWALA and DON THOMPSON Associated Press

August 24, 2017 11:50 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Supporters of capital punishment in California claimed victory after the state Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved measure to speed up death sentences. But they still have to clear a major obstacle before executions can resume -- getting approval for a new lethal-injection method.

The next step in that fight is expected on Friday, when state corrections officials say they will seek regulatory approval for a revised drug protocol to execute inmates.

The new regulations would allow California's death row inmates to be executed using one of two different drugs or choose the gas chamber.

The revised proposal would follow a highly anticipated California Supreme Court ruling on Thursday about Proposition 66, a push to "mend not end" capital punishment in California by tightening rules on court appeals by inmates.

