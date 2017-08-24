More Politics News

Authorities: Detective shoots, kills bank robbery suspect

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 8:13 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

A New Jersey sheriff's office detective has shot and killed a bank robbery suspect who authorities say was armed with a handgun.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says there was a report of a robbery Thursday evening at a PNC Bank branch in Orange.

Authorities say two detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office were in the area and spotted the suspect, who had a gun.

The prosecutor's office says the suspect ignored the commands of the detectives and one of the detectives shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities say they recovered the suspect's weapon and a bag containing proceeds from the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video